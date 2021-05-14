PPF vs NPS: Key facts to know while investing 3000 per month

On his take on PPF vs NPS Amit Gupta, MD at SAG Infotech said, "Both PPF and NPS gives income tax exemption to the investor on its investment up to ₹1.5 lakh in single financial year. But, in NPS there is no maturity period while in PPF, there is 15 year maturity period. So, if a person wants to go long in PPF, he or she will have to submit PPF extension form at bank or post office (whichever applicable) in the last year of the maturity period of the PPF account. One can extend PPF account in blocks of 5 years for infinite number of times. Hence, if a person opens PPF account at 30 years, he or she can continue investing in PPF for near 30 years too." Gupta advised to choose PPF extension with investment as it will help investor get benefit of compounding interest.