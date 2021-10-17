PPF vs NPS: Which investment plan is better for creating retirement corpus?

Comparing PPF with NPS Kartik Jhaveri, Director — Investments at Transcend Capital said, "A recruiter, especially the government of India or the state government, gives its employees option between the PPF and the NPS. Some of the private companies are also offering such an option to their employees. However, NPS account can be opened by those also who are self employed or have earnings other than monthly salary. Since NPS has an annuity option, it's always better to go for the NPS instead of the PPF. The benefit of choosing the NPS is maximisation of the investment while in PPF, it is completely dependent on the interest rate."