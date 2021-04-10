PPF vs NPS: Where should you invest for better returns? Read what experts say

Manikaran Singhal, founder at goodmoneying.com said, "Both are voluntary contribution options and have different features. Both are long term investment options, where PPF is a fixed interest product, NPS has market linked features in it. Both can be used for 80C tax savings where as in NPS one can invest ₹50,000 more to save taxes under section 80CCD which is over and above section 80C limit of 1.50 lakh." He said that one may also invest in any of these or both of these. But investor should have higher risk appetite and should be prepared for longer lock in for NPS.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}