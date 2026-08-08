PPF vs SCSS vs SSY: Which government savings scheme suits your financial goals best in 2026?

Compare PPF, SCSS and SSY to understand their interest rates, eligibility, tax benefits, and investment features. Learn which government-backed savings scheme best matches your retirement, long-term wealth creation or girl child financial planning goals.

Shivam Shukla
Updated8 Aug 2026, 01:57 PM IST
Government-backed savings schemes such as PPF, SCSS and SSY continue to attract investors with stable returns, low risk and tax benefits, making them popular options for long-term financial planning.
Government-backed savings schemes such as PPF, SCSS and SSY continue to attract investors with stable returns, low risk and tax benefits, making them popular options for long-term financial planning.

Due to numerous ongoing geopolitical problems, such as the US-Iran conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war, international relations have been strained, and supply chains have been disrupted. This has created an environment of unease and uncertainty, subsequently leading to the escalation of oil and gas prices in the country and across the globe.

In this backdrop, prominent government-backed savings schemes continue to remain important financial planning tools for households across the country. This is true primarily because of the safety, defined returns, predictability, and taxation-related benefits these schemes offer their investors, subject to taxation rules.

Keeping these basics in mind, let us discuss three such schemes, i.e., the Public Provident Fund (PPF), Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS), and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), and see how they have evolved for different objectives.

For example, the PPF scheme aims to offer long-term economic savings and wealth creation; the SCSS scheme supports individuals with retirement income planning; and the SSY helps build a financial corpus to provide a girl child with a meaningful future.

Also Read | SCSS or Small Finance Bank FD: Which is better for senior citizens?

As of 8 August, the interest rates are:

  1. 7.1% per annum for PPF.
  2. 8.2% per annum for SCSS.
  3. 8.2% for per annum for SSY.

Let us now discuss other salient features of these schemes, apart from the interest rates offered.

PPF vs SCSS vs SSY: Key features, eligibility, returns and suitability at a glance

Feature

PPF

SCSS

SSY

Fundamental natureLong-term government-backed savings and investment schemeGovernment-backed retirement income schemeGovernment-backed girl child savings scheme
Primary objectiveBuild a long-term corpus and support retirement planningProvide regular post-retirement incomeCreate a corpus for a girl child’s future needs
EligibilityResident Indian individualsSenior citizens aged 60 years and above (subject to applicable rules)Parent/guardian can open account for a girl child below 10 years
Interest rate (August 8, 2026)7.1% p.a.8.2% p.a.8.2% p.a.
Tenure15 years; extendable in blocks of 5 years5 years; extendable by 3 years21 years from account opening
Minimum investment 500 per year 1,000 250 per year
Maximum investment 1.5 lakh per year 30 lakh 1.5 lakh per year
Interest paymentCompounded annuallyQuarterly payoutCompounded annually
Tax treatmentEEE structure: contribution, interest and maturity benefits enjoy tax advantages as per applicable lawsSection 80C benefit within limits; interest taxable as per applicable tax rulesEEE structure: contribution, interest and maturity benefits enjoy tax advantages as per applicable laws
Risk profileVery low risk; government-backedVery low risk; government-backedVery low risk; government-backed
Market linkageNot linked to equity marketsNot linked to marketsNot linked to markets
Liquidity featuresLoan and partial withdrawal facilities are available, subject to rulesPremature closure permitted under conditionsPartial withdrawal is allowed for higher education, subject to rules.
Extension facilityAvailable after maturityAvailable once after maturityNot applicable
Best suited forIndividuals seeking long-term savings and retirement-oriented wealth creationRetirees seeking predictable incomeFamilies planning for a daughter’s future
Key limitationLong lock-in period and no regular income during accumulationLimited eligibility and taxable interest incomeLong lock-in period and specific purpose

Note: The table highlights the key features of PPF, SCSS and SSY. For complete details, including updated rules, eligibility criteria and applicable conditions, investors should refer to the official websites of the respective scheme offering.

PPF: Long-Term Wealth Creation

PPF is a long-term, disciplined savings instrument suitable for investors seeking clarity, predictability, and long-term corpus creation. Its 15-year tenure, compounding benefits, and associated tax advantages make this scheme a viable option for individuals aiming to secure a comfortable retirement.

Also Read | SCSS vs SSY vs SBI FD vs PPF: Highest interest rates in Apr 2026; Check out

SCSS: Retirement Income Planning

The SCSS scheme was designed for senior citizens; as a result, it is slightly different from the PPF and SSY schemes. It caters to senior citizens seeking a hassle-free retirement income stream. Its higher investment limits and quarterly interest payouts make it a distinct choice compared with an accumulation-oriented scheme such as PPF.

SSY: Girl Child Financial Planning

SSY is another devoted savings scheme for a girl child. It encourages parents and guardians to help their children build a long-term economic corpus for education and other future needs.

In short, PPF, SCSS, and SSY are distinct schemes that cater to very different financial objectives and individual needs. These schemes must be checked and evaluated based on individual objectives, age, liquidity requirements, and overall financial circumstances.

Also Read | PPF investment guide: Avoid making these 5 costly mistakes this year

Furthermore, before proceeding with any investments in these schemes, investors should conduct a detailed analysis, understand the applicable rules, limitations, and regulations, and seek professional advice.

This methodical way will ensure that all your investment decisions are professionally driven and aligned with long-term targets.

Disclaimer: The schemes and features discussed are for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Interest rates, eligibility, tax benefits and other details are subject to change as per Government rules. Investors should verify the latest details and seek professional guidance before investing.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

SCSSSenior Citizen Savings SchemeVPF Vs PPFSukanya SamriddhiPersonal Finance
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