PPF vs SCSS vs SSY: Which government savings scheme suits your financial goals best in 2026?

Due to numerous ongoing geopolitical problems, such as the US-Iran conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war, international relations have been strained, and supply chains have been disrupted. This has created an environment of unease and uncertainty, subsequently leading to the escalation of oil and gas prices in the country and across the globe.

In this backdrop, prominent government-backed savings schemes continue to remain important financial planning tools for households across the country. This is true primarily because of the safety, defined returns, predictability, and taxation-related benefits these schemes offer their investors, subject to taxation rules.

Keeping these basics in mind, let us discuss three such schemes, i.e., the Public Provident Fund (PPF), Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS), and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), and see how they have evolved for different objectives.

For example, the PPF scheme aims to offer long-term economic savings and wealth creation; the SCSS scheme supports individuals with retirement income planning; and the SSY helps build a financial corpus to provide a girl child with a meaningful future.

As of 8 August, the interest rates are: 7.1% per annum for PPF. 8.2% per annum for SCSS. 8.2% for per annum for SSY. Let us now discuss other salient features of these schemes, apart from the interest rates offered.

PPF vs SCSS vs SSY: Key features, eligibility, returns and suitability at a glance

Feature PPF SCSS SSY Fundamental nature Long-term government-backed savings and investment scheme Government-backed retirement income scheme Government-backed girl child savings scheme Primary objective Build a long-term corpus and support retirement planning Provide regular post-retirement income Create a corpus for a girl child’s future needs Eligibility Resident Indian individuals Senior citizens aged 60 years and above (subject to applicable rules) Parent/guardian can open account for a girl child below 10 years Interest rate (August 8, 2026) 7.1% p.a. 8.2% p.a. 8.2% p.a. Tenure 15 years; extendable in blocks of 5 years 5 years; extendable by 3 years 21 years from account opening Minimum investment ₹ 500 per year ₹ 1,000 ₹ 250 per year Maximum investment ₹ 1.5 lakh per year ₹ 30 lakh ₹ 1.5 lakh per year Interest payment Compounded annually Quarterly payout Compounded annually Tax treatment EEE structure: contribution, interest and maturity benefits enjoy tax advantages as per applicable laws Section 80C benefit within limits; interest taxable as per applicable tax rules EEE structure: contribution, interest and maturity benefits enjoy tax advantages as per applicable laws Risk profile Very low risk; government-backed Very low risk; government-backed Very low risk; government-backed Market linkage Not linked to equity markets Not linked to markets Not linked to markets Liquidity features Loan and partial withdrawal facilities are available, subject to rules Premature closure permitted under conditions Partial withdrawal is allowed for higher education, subject to rules. Extension facility Available after maturity Available once after maturity Not applicable Best suited for Individuals seeking long-term savings and retirement-oriented wealth creation Retirees seeking predictable income Families planning for a daughter’s future Key limitation Long lock-in period and no regular income during accumulation Limited eligibility and taxable interest income Long lock-in period and specific purpose

Note: The table highlights the key features of PPF, SCSS and SSY. For complete details, including updated rules, eligibility criteria and applicable conditions, investors should refer to the official websites of the respective scheme offering.

PPF: Long-Term Wealth Creation PPF is a long-term, disciplined savings instrument suitable for investors seeking clarity, predictability, and long-term corpus creation. Its 15-year tenure, compounding benefits, and associated tax advantages make this scheme a viable option for individuals aiming to secure a comfortable retirement.

SCSS: Retirement Income Planning The SCSS scheme was designed for senior citizens; as a result, it is slightly different from the PPF and SSY schemes. It caters to senior citizens seeking a hassle-free retirement income stream. Its higher investment limits and quarterly interest payouts make it a distinct choice compared with an accumulation-oriented scheme such as PPF.

SSY: Girl Child Financial Planning SSY is another devoted savings scheme for a girl child. It encourages parents and guardians to help their children build a long-term economic corpus for education and other future needs.

In short, PPF, SCSS, and SSY are distinct schemes that cater to very different financial objectives and individual needs. These schemes must be checked and evaluated based on individual objectives, age, liquidity requirements, and overall financial circumstances.

Also Read | PPF investment guide: Avoid making these 5 costly mistakes this year

Furthermore, before proceeding with any investments in these schemes, investors should conduct a detailed analysis, understand the applicable rules, limitations, and regulations, and seek professional advice.

This methodical way will ensure that all your investment decisions are professionally driven and aligned with long-term targets.