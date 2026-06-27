PPF withdrawal before 15 years: When can you withdraw early and is there a penalty?

A Public Provident Fund (PPF) account is designed as a long-term savings scheme with a 15-year lock-in period, which can be extended post maturity. But what if an account holder needs the money before the account reaches maturity?

The good news is that PPF rules allow account holders to access their funds before maturity in certain situations. Depending on the reason, a depositor is allowed to make a partial withdrawal or close their account prematurely.

When can you make a premature withdrawal? A PPF account can be closed before its 15-year maturity period only in a few specified situations: Premature closure is allowed for:

Medical emergencies: Treatment of the account holder, spouse, dependent children or parents in case of serious illness.

Treatment of the account holder, spouse, dependent children or parents in case of serious illness. Higher education: If the money is required to meet the education expenses of the account holder or their dependent children.

If the money is required to meet the education expenses of the account holder or their dependent children. Change in residency status: If the account holder becomes a non-resident. However, it is crucial to noted that premature closure is permitted only after the account has completed five financial years from the end of the financial year in which it was opened. Another important point to remember is that early withdrawal can result in penalty or loss of interest income.

What is the penalty for premature withdrawal? If you close your PPF account prematurely under the permitted conditions, the interest earned on the account will be recalculated at a rate of 1% lower than the interest that was credited from the data the account was opened or from the date of extension (where applicable).

Since this lower rate is applied retrospectively, it effectively reduces the overall returns you receive on your PPF investments over the years.

You can also consider partial withdrawal If you don't require all your PPF funds immediately, then you can also opt for a partial withdrawal instead of closing the account altogether. Partial withdrawal from a PPF account is possible when the account has been operational for at least five years from the end of the financial year in which it was opened.

You can withdraw up to 50% of the eligible PPF balance, as permitted under the scheme's rules. The account remains active, and the remaining balance continues to earn interest until maturity.

Unlike premature closure, partial withdrawals do not attract any penalty or reduction in the interest rate, making them a better option if you only need a portion of your savings.

For example, let's say you created a PPF account in 2021 and have been making regular contributions. In 2026, after completing 5 years, you need some funds for urgent hospital bills. You may partly withdraw up to 50% of the amount in your PPF account at the end of the fourth year before the year the withdrawal is made.

How to apply for premature or partial withdrawal? To process a partial withdrawal or premature closure, you must fill out Form C and submit it to the bank or post office where your account is held, along with required supporting documents such as medical certificates or admission bills.

You can download Form C from your bank’s website or collect a physical copy from your nearest bank branch.

Tax on PPF withdrawal One of the biggest advantages of investing in a PPF account is its EEE (Exempt-Exempt-Exempt) tax status. Contributions to the account qualify for a deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, subject to the applicable limit.