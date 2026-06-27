PPF withdrawal before 15 years: When can you withdraw early and is there a penalty?

A Public Provident Fund (PPF) account is designed as a long-term savings scheme with a 15-year lock-in period, which can be extended post maturity. But what if an account holder needs the money before the account reaches maturity?
The good news is that PPF rules allow account holders to access their funds before maturity in certain situations. Depending on the reason, a depositor is allowed to make a partial withdrawal or close their account prematurely.
A PPF account can be closed before its 15-year maturity period only in a few specified situations: Premature closure is allowed for:
However, it is crucial to noted that premature closure is permitted only after the account has completed five financial years from the end of the financial year in which it was opened. Another important point to remember is that early withdrawal can result in penalty or loss of interest income.
If you close your PPF account prematurely under the permitted conditions, the interest earned on the account will be recalculated at a rate of 1% lower than the interest that was credited from the data the account was opened or from the date of extension (where applicable).
Since this lower rate is applied retrospectively, it effectively reduces the overall returns you receive on your PPF investments over the years.
If you don't require all your PPF funds immediately, then you can also opt for a partial withdrawal instead of closing the account altogether. Partial withdrawal from a PPF account is possible when the account has been operational for at least five years from the end of the financial year in which it was opened.
You can withdraw up to 50% of the eligible PPF balance, as permitted under the scheme's rules. The account remains active, and the remaining balance continues to earn interest until maturity.
Unlike premature closure, partial withdrawals do not attract any penalty or reduction in the interest rate, making them a better option if you only need a portion of your savings.
For example, let's say you created a PPF account in 2021 and have been making regular contributions. In 2026, after completing 5 years, you need some funds for urgent hospital bills. You may partly withdraw up to 50% of the amount in your PPF account at the end of the fourth year before the year the withdrawal is made.
To process a partial withdrawal or premature closure, you must fill out Form C and submit it to the bank or post office where your account is held, along with required supporting documents such as medical certificates or admission bills.
You can download Form C from your bank’s website or collect a physical copy from your nearest bank branch.
One of the biggest advantages of investing in a PPF account is its EEE (Exempt-Exempt-Exempt) tax status. Contributions to the account qualify for a deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, subject to the applicable limit.
Meanwhile, the interest earned on the account and the amount withdrawn, whether through partial withdrawals or on maturity after 15 years are also completely tax-free. This makes PPF one of the most tax-efficient long-term savings and investment options available in India.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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