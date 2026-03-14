PPF withdrawal: Here's how you can access your public provident fund balance before the lock-in period ends

The public provident fund (PPF) is a top choice when planning your finances for retirement. Launched in 1986 by the government of India, is a reliable instrument with consistent, long-term returns.
PPF is a low-risk, government backed savings scheme with generally higher interest rate and tax-exempt interest payout, making it an effective instrument to build wealth over a longer period of time. It is an EEE benefit tool — exempt investment, exempt maturity amount, exempt interest earned.
At a fixed interest rate of 7.1% this quarter, it is among the safest investment options for retirement and tax planning in India.
A PPF account is offered by any post office or public bank and some private banks in India, for a minimum deposit of ₹100-500 each month.
It has requirement of KYC, where you will need to submit the duly filled form with your Aadhaar Card copy, proof of residence, and a passport size photo.
You can also directly open a PPF account through your bank through online banking or mobile banking, along with the required KYC documents.
|Factors
|Public Provident Fund (PPF)
|Tenure
|20 years, including 5 years extension
|Lock-in period
|15 years
|Risk
|Risk-free, guaranteed return as per fixed interest rate
|Tax saving
|Under Section 80C, up to ₹1.5 lakh
|Opening deposit
|₹100-500
|Access
|All public banks and post offices, some private banks
|Loan collateral
|Accepted, after 1 year (up to 25% of balance)
|Interest rate
|7.1% fixed (reviewed each quarter)
|Who can operate
|Individuals and joint accounts including minors
|Withdrawals
|Partial withdrawal after 5 years for specified reasons, full after 15 years
|Sources: SBI, India Post, Clear Tax
There are three basic kinds of PPF withdrawal rules: Partial withdrawal, premature closure, and withdrawal after maturity. These are explained as below:
(All rates are as mentioned on the respective bank's official website, at time of writing on 14 March 2026)
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<b...Read More
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