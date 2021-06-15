According to Reserve Bank of India rules, you are allowed to remit from your NRO account up to $1 million per financial year. To make a transfer from an NRO account, you need to submit the required forms and a certificate from a chartered accountant. However, these forms are not required if the remittance amount is not taxable in India. PPF withdrawals are not taxable in India. It is advised that you seek help from an expert while making this transfer so that the required conditions are met. The bank making the transfer may still require you to submit a certificate; therefore, do consult an expert before you undertake this transfer.

