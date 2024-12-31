5 key takeaways from the PPFAS annual unitholders’ meeting

“If you are passing through the Khandala and Lonavala ghats, you would expect the vehicle to go slowly. You do not expect the driver to drive at 150 km/h on winding roads, narrow lanes, or pothole-filled stretches," Thakkar said. “Why is it that when it comes to our investment journeys, the last six months or 12 months matter so much? The entire chatter revolves around how the fund has performed in the last six months, why there’s cash in the portfolio, why allocations to small or mid-caps are at certain levels. Why don’t we look at the bigger picture?"