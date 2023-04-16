Why Rajeev Thakkar’s current strategy favours large-cap stocks6 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 12:48 AM IST
- The chief investment officer of PPFAS MF says mid- and small-caps are not yet at attractive valuation levels
- His allocation to equity has gone up from 82% to 84%, and a large chunk of this is in PPFAS Mutual Fund
Rajeev Thakkar, 50, chief investment officer (CIO) of PPFAS Mutual Fund (PPFAS MF), has a new perspective about mid- and small-caps: Avoid them for now. His reasoning is that they are not yet at attractive valuation levels.
