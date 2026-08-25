PPFAS GIFT cuts minimum investment in Nasdaq-100, S&P 500 funds from $5,000 to $500: What investors need to know

Investors looking to gain exposure to US equities through PPFAS GIFT can now start with a much lower investment. PPFAS Alternate Asset Managers IFSC Private Limited has cut the minimum initial subscription for its Nasdaq-100 and S&P 500 fund of funds from $5,000 to $500, reducing the entry requirement by 90%.
The change cuts the minimum investment by $4,500, or about ₹4.3 lakh. The revised minimum will apply prospectively to new subscriptions from the effective date specified by the Fund Management Entity (FME).
In separate notice-cum-addendums dated 21 August 2026, PPFAS GIFT said the minimum initial subscription for the Parag Parikh IFSC Nasdaq 100 Fund of Fund and the Parag Parikh IFSC S&P 500 Fund of Fund has been revised from $5,000 to $500.
PPFAS GIFT has also reduced the outstanding investment threshold linked to its right to redeem all units when an investor makes a partial redemption. The threshold has been cut from $1,000 to $100.
Both changes will apply prospectively from the effective date specified by the FME.
Hema Thakkar, Head – Business Development (Alternatives), PPFAS, said the lower minimum investment is intended to make global diversification accessible to a wider set of eligible investors.
“When we launched our outbound passive funds, the objective was to provide investors with a simple and transparent route to participate in global markets through GIFT City. Reducing the minimum investment from US$5,000 to US$500 is a natural next step in that journey,” Thakkar said.
She added that the change would allow more eligible investors to gradually build international exposure through index-based strategies without having to commit a larger amount at the outset.
The Parag Parikh IFSC Nasdaq 100 Fund of Fund provides exposure to the Nasdaq-100 index, which comprises the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.
PPFAS GIFT says the fund will invest all monies into accumulating exchange-traded funds and UCITS tracking the Nasdaq-100. It follows a passive investment strategy and gives investors exposure to the index without requiring them to open a foreign brokerage account.
The Nasdaq-100 includes companies across sectors such as technology, communications and consumer services and is commonly used as a benchmark for large non-financial companies listed on Nasdaq.
The Parag Parikh IFSC S&P 500 Fund of Fund provides exposure to the S&P 500 index, which comprises 500 leading publicly traded US companies.
The S&P 500 is a float-adjusted, market-capitalisation-weighted index designed to represent the large-cap segment of the US equity market.
According to PPFAS GIFT, the fund will directly invest the money received from investors into accumulating ETFs and UCITS tracking the S&P 500. Like the Nasdaq-100 fund, it follows a passive strategy and provides exposure to the underlying US index without investors having to open a foreign brokerage account.
The lower minimum subscription applies to new subscriptions prospectively from the effective date specified by the FME. Investors should therefore check the applicable effective date and transaction documents before making a fresh investment.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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