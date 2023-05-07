How an obscure PPFAS morphed into India’s Berkshire Hathaway

How an obscure PPFAS morphed into India’s Berkshire Hathaway1 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 11:30 PM IST
Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services, also known as PPFAS, has been dubbed India's Berkshire Hathaway due to its spectacular growth and flagship Flexicap Fund, which has grown 200 times in size since its 2013 launch. PPFAS takes a unique approach to investing with just one scheme on its menu that invests across market segments and international stocks. Despite initial challenges, the AMC's success has been attributed to its radical approach, professional focus, and long-term investment strategy. However, critics argue that PPFAS's performance is reliant on US tech stocks and international investments.
It started off as just another obscure asset management company (AMC) that dotted the financial landscape of India. Now, it’s morphed into a behemoth—albeit without any bank or corporate parentage. That should tell us why Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services Ltd, more popular as PPFAS, has been labelled India’s own Berkshire Hathaway, the company founded by global investment guru Warren Buffet.
