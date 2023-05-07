How an obscure PPFAS morphed into India’s Berkshire Hathaway

AMCs generally offer investors a plethora of schemes, including large-cap funds, mid-cap funds, focused funds and value funds. However, when Parag Parikh launched his new fund house, he took a radically different approach. There would be only one scheme on its menu and it would invest across market segments and international stocks (up to 35% of the corpus). It would also retain the ability to hedge during bull markets using arbitrage (derivatives) positions. Parikh and his team would be open to questions on any stock in the scheme at every annual unitholders’ meetings. There would be no sales targets. The AMC would grow from ‘pull’ and not ‘push’ and all distributors would get the same commission.

