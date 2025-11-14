PPFAS dominated the flexi-cap arena. Can it win the large-cap battle?
PPFAS, best known for its flagship flexi-cap fund, is entering the crowded large-cap fund category with the Parag Parikh Large Cap Fund. Investors will be watching closely.
In an industry known for frequently launching new schemes, PPFAS Asset Management Pvt. Ltd stands out for its minimalist approach. Since debuting its flagship flexi-cap mutual fund in May 2013, the fund house has launched only five more schemes, with the original fund remaining its most popular offering.