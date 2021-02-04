PPFAS Mutual Fund lines up ‘go anywhere’ debt fund

PPFAS Mutual Fund, one of the fastest growing Asset Management Companies of 2020, has lined up a ‘go anywhere’ debt fund. The fund house has filed papers for a conservative hybrid fund.

PPFAS Mutual Fund currently has two equity funds -- Parag Parikh Flexicap and Parag Parikh Taxsaver -- and one liquid fund. The fund house told Mint that it is responding to interest among investors for a debt fund. However, rather than opting for a particular debt category it will adopt a ‘go anywhere’ model allowing the fund manager to move between duration and credit as per the prevailing environment.

The fund will, however, have a small equity exposure. This too can be increased or reduced using arbitrage. The scheme will also be able to invest up to 10% of its asset in units of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InVITS).

"We want to replicate the idea behind Parag Parikh Flexicap on the debt side. This stems from conversations we've had with investors. This will be a go anywhere debt fund with a sliver of equity exposure from 10-25%. It will not be boxed into any particular type of debt like short term, government bond or high yield," said Neil Parikh, CEO, PPFAS Mutual Fund.

Parag Parikh Flexicap was previously called PPFAS Long Term Equity Fund and was a multicap fund. The AMC converted it to flexicap in order to retain the flexibility to move between large, mid and small cap companies. Following a Sebi circular in late 2020, multicap funds must invest at least 25% in large, mid and small cap companies which reduces the room available to the fund manager to allocate as per his or her discretion.

The AMC feels that conservative hybrid is the right structure for this type of fund. It has filed papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for a conservative hybrid fund. Such funds must invest 10-25% of their assets in equity and the balance in rest. However there are no restrictions on the maturity or credit quality of the paper they must buy. By contrast, corporate bond funds must invest at 80% of their assets in paper rated AA+ and above.

The AMC has witnessed rapid growth in its size over the past few years. Its AUM has grown from ₹2,982 crore at the end of December 2019 to ₹7,651 crore at the end of December 2020. Its flagship flexicap fund is up 17% CAGR over the past 3 years compared to around 11% for the S&P BSE 500. Over the past year, the flexicap fund is up 38% compared to 28% on the S&P BSE 500, showed data from Value Research.

