PPFAS Mutual Fund announces feature changes across 5 funds, including flexicap, largecap

The PPFAS Mutual Fund has notified users of updates to five funds on offer, with effect from 26 August, according to a report by The Economic Times. The statement also noted the impact of various factors on the prices of commodities, gold and silver, the report added.

Here's a look at the key feature changes — fund allocations and nomenclatures — that have been implemented across the funds, including the popular large-cap and flexi-cap funds:

What are the changes to allocations? Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund According to the report, the Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund will invest 65-100% in equity and related instruments, with the remaining 0-35% designated for money market investments and other liquid options, including gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and units issued by Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs); and / or 0-35% to be invested in foreign equity and related investments, such as overseas ETFs and mutual funds (MFs).

Parag Parikh Arbitrage Fund As per the report, allocation in the Parag Parikh Arbitrage Fund has been allocated as follows:

Under normal circumstances as 65-100% in equities and equity derivatives (equity hedged exposure), with the remaining 0-35% in government securities (G-Secs) with maturity of one year, certificate of deposits (CoDs), domestic MFs, gold and silver ETFs, gold and silver exchange-traded currency derivatives (ETCDs), and overnight debt securities.

Under defensive circumstances as 0-65% in equities and equity derivatives (equity hedged exposure), with the remaining 35-100% in G-Secs with maturity of one year, CoDs, domestic MFs, gold and silver ETFs, gold and silver ETCDs, and overnight debt securities. Parag Parikh ELSS Tax Saver Fund The Parag Parikh ELSS Tax Saver Fund has been changed to invest 80-100% in equity and related instruments, with the remaining 0-20% in money market instruments or gold and silver ETFs or InvITs or MFs or other liquid instruments. This differs from the earlier allocation of 80-100% towards equity and related instruments, and 0-20% towards money market and debt instruments, it added.

Parag Parikh Conservative Hybrid Fund According to the report, the Parag Parikh Conservative Hybrid Fund will invest between 75-90% in money market instruments and debt securities (including securitised debt), with 10-25% invested towards equities and equity-related instruments including Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), and the remaining 0-10% in gold and silver ETFs, gold and silver ETCDs, and InvITs.

Parag Parikh Large Cap Fund It further noted that the Parag Parikh Large Cap Fund will invest 80-100% in equity and related securities instruments of large-cap firms, with the remaining 0-20% in equity and related securities instruments of other companies, equity and related securities instruments of foreign companies (including overseas MFs and ETFs), and / or 0-20% invested in money market instruments or gold and silver ETFs or InvITs or domestic MFs or other liquid instruments.

What are the changes in nomenclature? According to the report, PPFAS Mutual Fund has also notified users of updates to nomenclature of three funds — the Parag Parikh ELSS Tax Saver Fund, the Parag Parikh Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund, and the Parag Parikh Arbitrage Fund. The changes are as follows: