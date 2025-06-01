Parag Parikh Mutual Fund's Rajeev Thakkar turns to debt: What’s driving the shift in his personal portfolio?
The star fund manager says he wants to re-balance his personal portfolio, which has historically been skewed towards equities, as he is now in his 50s. He is also looking to build a separate corpus of ₹10 crore for post-retirement contingencies.
Rajeev Thakkar, chief investment officer of PPFAS Mutual Fund (Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services), oversees assets exceeding ₹1 trillion. Thakkar, 52, has built a solid track record over the years, with the Parag Parikh Flexicap Fund becoming the largest fund in its category. Incidentally, this is also the fund that Thakkar uses for his own equity investments.