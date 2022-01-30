PPFAS Mutual Fund stops flows in PPFAS Flexicap Fund

The industry-wide limit has been kept unchanged since 2008. A huge jump in flows into mutual funds investing abroad in the past year has pushed the industry towards the limit. Neither fresh lump sums nor fresh SIPs will be permitted in the PPFAS Flexicap Fund. Existing Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) and Systematic Transfer Plans (STPs) will be allowed to continue. The fund house added that the suspension is likely to be temporary till Sebi raises the industry limit.

