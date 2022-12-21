Prabhudas Lilladher increases allocation to gold for its multi-asset portfolio

Since the brokerage received a signal to increase its gold allocation in the portfolio over a month, there has been a downward trend in many of the asset categories. According to the table given below, Gold has generated 3.8% returns since last month. On the contrary, its counterparts like Nifty 50 are not doing that well. Nifty 50 is down by 0.7% in the past one month. Showing a similar trend, Nifty Next 50 and Nifty Midcap 50 are down by 0.48% and 0.93%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 showed are also in their low phases as their values plunged by 2.15% and 3.31%.