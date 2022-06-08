“Our MADP’s quant-based model and proprietary meters anticipate market cycles in advance. As a result, it rebalances the portfolio when an asset class is on the verge of a large inflection point. Such agile and dynamic allocation strategy protects investors’ capital in a down cycle and participates in an upcycle and hence generates superior returns. Global research shows that 91% returns are made by the right asset allocation, and not by timing the market or stock selection," said Amisha Vora, owner and Joint managing director, Prabhudas Lilladher.