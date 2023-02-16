Practical aspects to keep in mind for easing issues over inheritance

One of the foremost problems that executors and heirs face when giving effect to the will is the uncertainty about the complete assets and liabilities of the testator. Since there are no official country-wide asset registers, it is difficult for executors to ascertain the full extent of property ownership especially when maintained across different locations /accounts. This difficulty is faced most often in case of real estate, in particular, when land records are not updated–for instance, when a property has been inherited but the formalities have not been completed. Complications also arise when shares and mutual fund units are held in physical form since the physical certificates are capable of being misplaced.