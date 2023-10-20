Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana: From benefits to impact; all you need to know
The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana is a National Mission focused on achieving holistic financial inclusion and ensuring the provision of banking services to every household across the nation.
In 2014, the Indian government launched the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) to provide financial services to all citizens, regardless of their socio-economic status. The scheme has made significant progress towards increasing financial literacy and reducing poverty, but it still faces challenges.