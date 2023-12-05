Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) 2023: Eligibility, benefits, and other details here
Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) 2023: Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), a national movement initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has undoubtedly been a game-changer for financial inclusion in India. This scheme has been introduced to include all classes of the society of the people of India in financial services like banking, saving, remittance, deposit accounts, insurance, credit, pension, and loans. In 2014, the Indian government launched the PMJDY.