Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana: Complete guide to eligibility, features, and benefits

The flagship program of the Government of India, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), aims to promote entrepreneurship among micro and small business owners and promote financial inclusion. Let's look at the features, benefits, and application process of this scheme in more detail.
MSEs trading, or even manufacturing/processing or involved in any type of service could receive loans up to ₹ 10 lakh as under the scheme, PMMY. Apart from financing, lenders also have refinancing options, insurances for Mudra loans as well as capacities are enhanced and facilitated for their customers.
To apply for Mudra loan follow the following procedures:
Step 1: Visit the PMMY official website.
Step 2: Select the loan type and provide your name, address, contact number, and email address.
Step 3: Upload scanned copies of the files required.
Step 4: Submit the application and it will be forwarded to the nearest branch of the selected lender for consideration.
Step 5: The lender will conduct due diligence that entails credit appraisal and site visit.
Step 6: Loans will be directly deposited in the applicant's bank account upon approval.
In conclusion, although this significantly contributes to economic growth, job creation, and financial empowerment, the applicants need to reach out to it with a perfect understanding of all the terms of the program. Borrowers should be aware of the interest rates and other associated fees and charges as they should borrow the right amount responsibly, which they can repay without any financial problem.
(Note: Raising a loan comes with its own risks. So, due caution is advised)