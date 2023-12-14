Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY): Eligibility, benefits, other details
Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana: The Government has taken various steps towards spreading awareness about PMMY across the country
The Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) is one of the flagship schemes of the Union government to encourage self-employment. Under PMMY, collateral-free institutional credit up to ₹10 lakh is provided by Member Lending Institutions (MLIs) i.e. Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs), Regional Rural Banks (RRBs), Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and Micro Finance Institutions (MFIs).