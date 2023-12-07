The Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) was announced in 2003 with the objectives of correcting regional imbalances in the availability of affordable/ reliable tertiary healthcare services and also to augment facilities for quality medical education in the country.

Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana: Eligibility Criteria

The minimum age requirement is 18 years.

The maximum age requirement is 70 years.

Those having a savings bank account are eligible to subscribe to the policy.

The bank account must be linked with the Aadhaar card.

If the individual has more than one savings account, he or she is only eligible to join the scheme through a single bank account.

PMSSY benefits

1)The accidental death insurance cover is renewable each year.

2)Up to ₹2 lakh cover is payable to the nominee of the subscriber if he or she dies in an accident or is totally disabled due to the accident.

3)The subscriber can avail of the long-term option or renew the scheme every year.

4) The subscriber can exit the scheme at any time and can sign up at any time in the future.

5) The subscriber can also avail deduction under Section 80C for the premium paid. The sum insured received up to Rs.1 lakh is tax-free under Section 10(10D).

PMSBY: List of participating banks

Axis Bank

Bank of India

Bank of Maharashtra

Bharatiya Mahila Bank

Canara Bank

Central Bank

Federal Bank

HDFC Bank

ICICI Bank

IDBI Bank

IndusInd Bank

Kerala Gramin Bank

Kotak Bank

Punjab and Sind Bank

Punjab National Bank

South Indian Bank

State Bank of India

UCO Bank

Union Bank of India

United Bank of India

Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana: Enrollment Process

-ThePMSBY form can also be downloaded from the government’s Jan Suraksha website.

-The registration process can be initiated either through the respective bank’s Internet banking facility

-The process can also be initiated simply by sending an SMS to the onboarding organization’s toll-free number.

