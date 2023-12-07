Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) 2023: Eligibility, benefits, features, and other details here
Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) 2023: The subscriber can exit the scheme at any time and can sign up at any time in the future
The Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) was announced in 2003 with the objectives of correcting regional imbalances in the availability of affordable/ reliable tertiary healthcare services and also to augment facilities for quality medical education in the country.