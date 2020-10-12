Pragmatic fiscal stimulus that nudges households to spend

And now the story: India is in a very tight space with government revenues and the room to spend our way out of this crisis is very limited. India is not a hard currency country that can print its way out, the way that the US or the UK is doing. The small amount of monetization of the debt, or printing of currency, should not be used up in the beginning, but should be saved for maximum bang for the buck, especially when the avenues to spend are limited with the lockdown not fully lifted. How do you get people who can afford to spend to spend? The way out has been to try and nudge the sections of the population in government and organized sector white-collar jobs to spend. The rising stock markets, the over-subscribed IPOs, the swelling FD coffers, the payback of debts are all pointing to one part of India being flush with funds as salaries either remained stable or were not cut that much. With reduced spending, savings have gone up for a section of Indians and the FM is trying to get this part of the population to spend.