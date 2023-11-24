Pramerica Life Insurance introduces Pramerica Life RockSolid Future with assured returns. Details here
The recently unveiled Pramerica Life RockSolid Future ensures definite advantages, delivering financial assurance without any uncertainty. It also provides flexible payout choices, allowing individuals to opt for either a lump sum or periodic income benefits based on their financial preferences.
Pramerica Life Insurance recently launched its newest product, Pramerica Life RockSolid Future. This recently introduced plan is an individual, non-participating, non-linked savings life insurance plan. It provides policyholders with the flexibility to choose between guaranteed regular income or a lump sum payout upon maturity, accompanied by tax benefits.