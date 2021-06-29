Prashant Jain defends PSU picks, says consumption sector extremely expensive

Jain also mounted a defence of investing in public sector enterprises. “PSUs have not always underperformed. BSE PSU Index and Sensex were the same from 2000 to 2016. In the last 2-3 years, PSUs have sharply underperformed. The profit growth of PSUs 2016-20 was higher than the broad market," he said. According to Jain disinvestment of government holdings through ETFs adversely impacted the valuations of PSUs. “The good news is that the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has said that the government is unlikely to resort to ETFs going forward," he added. According to Jain, the finding a strategic buyer places a greater value on the PSU stocks. “Second, there are no PSUs in FMCG, pharma, auto and software. Most PSUs are banks, metals, power utilities and oil and gas and most of these sectors were underperforming. It is not fair to say PSUs have been perpetual wealth destroyers," he added. According to Jain, PSUs retain strong advantages in certains sectors. “In oil and gas and power, the casualty rate has been higher in the private sector. In all fairness, the best companies in India will be from the private sector but in some areas which are very capital intensive where infrastructure incumbency is very high and areas where people have to deposit money and public ownership gives advantage, PSUs have a role to play, he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}