Arun Kumar, head of research at FundsIndia, said Jain bets on a group of stocks that he thinks will do well in a particular market cycle. “Broadly, he figures out where valuations are cheap and, before the cycle turns, tries to build a large position and let it run." He added, “His last pivot, from the consumption to investment theme, took longer than expected and his fund struggled for four to five years. Although his calls started working at the end, his toughest time was during the transition of the cycle."