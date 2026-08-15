Prashant Kishor has nearly ₹8 crore in FDs: How much tax could he pay on this massive corpus?

A large chunk of Prashant Kishor’s financial portfolio is parked in fixed deposits, much more than what he has invested in equities. FDs offer the comfort of predictable returns and relatively low risk, but also mean a bigger tax bill as interest income accumulates. So, how much could this FD-heavy strategy cost him in taxes?
Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party and the newly elected MLA from Bihar’s Bankipur, has declared assets worth nearly ₹198 crore in his election affidavit filed for the bypoll held on July 30.
The election marked a first for the former poll strategist, who entered electoral politics as a candidate and won the contest.
His financial holdings span several investment avenues, including real estate, fixed deposits, mutual funds and bonds.
Fixed deposits: Prashant Kishor has fixed deposits worth around ₹7.36 crore, all held with HDFC Bank, according to his election affidavit.
Equity: His shares and mutual funds are worth around ₹63 lakh
One striking feature of his portfolio is the stark difference between his fixed-income and equity investments: ₹7.36 crore is parked in fixed deposits, compared with just ₹63 lakh in equities.
Without getting into the finer details of his portfolio, let’s look at how such a large FD corpus is taxed—and what the tax implications could be.
The ₹7.36 crore that Kishor has invested in fixed deposits is not taxable. The tax is payable on the interest earned from those FDs. So let's take two assumptions here.
Kishor's tax slab = 30%
FD interest rate = 7%
We also need to factor in that an individual paying tax at the 30% rate must also pay a 4% Health and Education Cess on the tax amount.
With ₹7.36 crore invested in fixed deposits, assuming an annual interest rate of 7%, Prashant Kishor would earn around ₹51.52 lakh in interest each year. At a 30% income-tax rate, this would result in a tax of about ₹15.46 lakh. Adding the 4% Health and Education Cess of ₹61,862, his total tax liability on the FD interest would come to around ₹16.08 lakh.
|Particulars
|Amount
|FD principal
|₹7.36 crore
|Annual interest at 7%
|₹51.52 lakh
|Income tax at 30%
|₹15.46 lakh
|Health & Education Cess at 4%
|₹61,862
|Total tax
|₹16.08 lakh
|Effective tax rate (including cess)
|31.2%
According to the affidavit, Kishor and his family have movable assets worth nearly ₹122 crore. Their immovable assets are valued at ₹86.29 crore (non-agricultural land worth ₹9.75 crore and residential buildings worth ₹76.54 crore), bringing the total declared assets to around ₹198 crore.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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