Pre-filled ITR and AIS: Checks to complete before you hit ‘submit'

Verify salary and TDS details

Salaried individuals should match the salary income and tax deducted at source (TDS) appearing in the pre-filled return with Form 16 issued by the employer. In cases involving a job change during the year, taxpayers should ensure that income from both employers has been correctly considered. It is not uncommon to find situations where one employer's data is reflected while another's is missing or partially reported. Similarly, TDS credits should be carefully verified. A missing TDS entry can directly impact the final tax liability.