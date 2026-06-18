The pre-filled income tax return and the annual information statement (AIS) have undoubtedly made tax filing easier. A large part of a taxpayer’s income – taxes deducted, bank interest, securities transactions and other financial information now flows automatically into the return. The taxpayers should, however, remember one important principle: a pre-filled return is only a starting point, not a final return.
Pre-filled ITR and AIS: Checks to complete before you hit ‘submit'
SummaryAIS is compiled from data reported by multiple entities such as employers, banks, mutual funds, brokers, custodians, and registrars. While it is a useful reconciliation tool, it is not free from errors.
The pre-filled income tax return and the annual information statement (AIS) have undoubtedly made tax filing easier. A large part of a taxpayer’s income – taxes deducted, bank interest, securities transactions and other financial information now flows automatically into the return. The taxpayers should, however, remember one important principle: a pre-filled return is only a starting point, not a final return.
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