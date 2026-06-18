Pre-filled ITR and AIS: Checks to complete before you hit ‘submit'

Ashish Karundia
3 min read18 Jun 2026, 04:27 PM IST
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Assuming AIS and pre-filled ITR data is correct can result in reporting errors, tax notices and additional tax demands.
Summary
AIS is compiled from data reported by multiple entities such as employers, banks, mutual funds, brokers, custodians, and registrars. While it is a useful reconciliation tool, it is not free from errors.

The pre-filled income tax return and the annual information statement (AIS) have undoubtedly made tax filing easier. A large part of a taxpayer’s income – taxes deducted, bank interest, securities transactions and other financial information now flows automatically into the return. The taxpayers should, however, remember one important principle: a pre-filled return is only a starting point, not a final return.

Many taxpayers assume the information in AIS or in the pre-filled ITR is correct. In practice, that assumption can lead to reporting errors, tax notices, and, in some cases, additional tax demands. The responsibility for the accuracy of the return continues to rest with the taxpayer. A few critical checks are worth undertaking before clicking the submit button:

Do not treat AIS as the sole source of truth

AIS is compiled from data reported by multiple entities such as employers, banks, mutual funds, brokers, custodians, and registrars. While it is a useful reconciliation tool, it is not free from errors.

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A common mistake is to simply accept AIS figures without comparing them with source documents. Taxpayers should reconcile AIS with Form 16, Form 16A, bank statements, interest certificates, capital gains statements, property documents, and other relevant records. Where there is a mismatch, the taxpayer should first identify the reason before deciding what amount to report in the return.

Verify salary and TDS details

Salaried individuals should match the salary income and tax deducted at source (TDS) appearing in the pre-filled return with Form 16 issued by the employer. In cases involving a job change during the year, taxpayers should ensure that income from both employers has been correctly considered. It is not uncommon to find situations where one employer's data is reflected while another's is missing or partially reported. Similarly, TDS credits should be carefully verified. A missing TDS entry can directly impact the final tax liability.

Review bank interest and other income

Interest from savings accounts, fixed deposits, and recurring deposits often appears in AIS. However, reporting may be incomplete due to timing differences, interest clawback, or delayed reporting by banks. The taxpayers should not rely solely on AIS while reporting interest income. Bank statements and annual interest certificates remain the primary records.

The same principle applies to dividend income, which is often spread across multiple investments and may not always be reflected accurately.

Pay special attention to capital gains

This is perhaps the area where blind reliance on AIS can be most risky. For listed shares and equity mutual funds, AIS may capture sale transactions but may not always correctly reflect the cost of acquisition, especially in cases involving older investments, bonus issues, stock splits, mergers or transactions impacted by grandfathering provisions.

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Further, duplicate reporting and timing mismatches are not uncommon. The capital gains statement provided by the broker, mutual fund platform, or portfolio manager is generally a more reliable starting point for computing gains.

Taxpayers should, thus, independently verify the computation rather than directly importing AIS figures into the return.

Do not ignore transactions missing from AIS

Many taxpayers assume that if a transaction does not appear in AIS, it need not be disclosed. This is a dangerous misconception.

Certain transactions, including futures and options (F&O) trades, intraday trades, and some foreign income or asset disclosures, may not be comprehensively reflected in AIS. Their absence does not eliminate the reporting obligation. The return should capture all taxable income and mandatory disclosures, irrespective of whether they appear in AIS.

Check tax regime selection and deductions

The pre-filled return may not necessarily reflect the most beneficial tax regime for the taxpayer. Before filing, taxpayers should compare the old and new tax regimes after considering eligible deductions, exemptions, and rebates. A wrong regime selection can significantly alter the tax outgo.

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Taxpayers should also verify that deductions under various provisions and eligible home loan benefits have been correctly claimed wherever applicable.

Use the AIS feedback mechanism

If discrepancies are noticed, taxpayers should not ignore them. The AIS portal allows users to submit feedback against incorrect entries. Providing timely feedback creates a record of the taxpayer's position and helps improve the quality of information available to the tax department in subsequent years.

As tax administration increasingly moves towards data-driven assessments, AIS and pre-filled returns will continue to become more comprehensive. Yet, no technology can replace a taxpayer's review of his or her own financial affairs. A few extra minutes spent reconciling information before filing can often save months of correspondence with the tax department later.

The author is founder, Ashish Karundia & Co., Chartered Accountants. Views are personal

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