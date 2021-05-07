Pre-filled returns of income could prove to be a headache for taxpayers

The mistakes may not only be at the information providers’ end, but also at the tax department’s end. A client who had filed her tax return in February was shocked to receive an email in the last week of March stating that the bank interest info submitted by her was incorrect. When comparing the two, it was noticed that the tax department had taken the same bank interest twice. On checking with the tax head of the bank as to how such a mistake could occur, he clarified that besides the TDS returns, one fine day all banks received a notice asking them to furnish information of interest exceeding ₹5,000 paid to all depositors. Therefore, they had furnished the same information twice to the tax department; once in the TDS returns, and once in response to this notice. Apparently, the tax department added both the two numbers when comparing it with the tax return.