While pregnancy losses occur in one out of every 10 pregnancies, employee health benefits platform Plum found that families navigating this trauma are frequently met with a harsh financial reality: their insurance claims are rejected at nearly three times the rate of standard deliveries.
For medical terminations of pregnancy (MTPs), the rejection rate is even steeper, Plum found, noting that it stands seven times higher than claims for standard childbirth
Highlighting a glaring blind spot in how corporate healthcare plans and retail insurance policies are structured in India, Saurabh Arora, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Plum, told LiveMint that the primary driver behind this rejection rate is the foundational framing of traditional health policies.
“Miscarriages and Medical Terminations of Pregnancy (MTPs) are not covered in most policies,” Arora explained.
Data from Plum's State of Employee Benefits (SOEB) 2026 analysis revealed the stark reality of this exclusion: “In our analysis, we discovered that only ~15% of companies offered coverage for these.”
When coverage is granted, Plum reported that it is strictly bound by clinical prerequisites. Insurers typically cover medical terminations only when they are explicitly advised by a doctor due to conditions that could be detrimental to the mother, the foetus, or both.
“Rejections are more likely in cases where the woman has taken abortifacient pills without a doctor's medical recommendation. This is one reason pregnancy losses may see a higher rejection rate than standard deliveries,” Arora shared.
The high rejection rate for pregnancy losses is part of a broader systemic failure — Traditional policies are failing to keep pace with modern healthcare costs.
“Healthcare inflation in India is almost twice the rate of economic inflation, and we have seen healthcare costs increase by around 15% over the previous year,” said Arora.
In metropolitan cities, a standard delivery now costs approximately ₹1,00,000. However, corporate safety nets have remained stagnant.
“This maternity cover offered by companies is typically capped at ₹50,000 for a normal delivery and ₹75,000 for a C-section,” Arora explained. “This has remained the default for the last few years. This was insufficient then; it is all the more insufficient today.”
Because these sublimits have not evolved, 82% of patients are left paying out of pocket, Plum noted.
The financial penalty worsens during medical emergencies, the health benefits firm noted. When complications arise—such as premature births requiring Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) admission—claim deductions scale up drastically, reaching up to 69% for bills exceeding ₹2,00,000.
Arora told LiveMint that this exorbitant out-of-pocket expenditure is usually the result of two compounding factors. “The p99 cases of exorbitant out-of-pocket spends are due to a combination of these two factors – a maternity limit that is not adequate to cover delivery costs, and the lack of a baby day-one cover that results in the baby’s treatment not being covered,” he said.
Without a baby day-one clause, a newborn is not officially added to the policy at birth, leaving parents entirely responsible for the cost of NICU care. "A baby day-one cover is the single most important term in a policy to ensure that a newborn is covered," Arora stressed.
The demographic needs of expecting parents have shifted significantly over the last decade, yet insurance products remain designed for past demographics, Plum noted.
“Infertility impacts close to 1 in 4 couples today, and treatment like IVF and IUI exceeds ₹1lakh per cycle. However, very few policies cover infertility treatment today,” Arora said, adding that coverage for surrogate mothers also remains unheard of. “Insurance policies aren’t keeping up with the times, and need to be more inclusive and accessible.”
To bridge this gap, Plum highlighted that a minimum cover of ₹1,00,000 for standard deliveries and ₹1,25,000 for C-sections should become the default.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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