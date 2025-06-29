The good, bad, and ugly of India's pre-IPO market
As interest in India's pre-IPO market surges, investors are drawn to the potential for significant returns. Yet, the allure of quick profits comes with pitfalls that can lead to devastating losses. Here are the hidden complexities and strategies to navigate this lucrative yet challenging market.
Until recently, you couldn’t track it on your trading app. There were no real-time charts, no market-wide consensus. Yet, the stock was quietly doubling in value. We’re talking about National Stock Exchange's (NSE) pre-IPO shares — the crown jewel of India’s booming pre-IPO market.