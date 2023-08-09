“Further, the redemption price of SGB shall be based on the simple average of closing gold price of 999 purity, of the week (Monday-Friday) preceding the date of redemption, as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA). Accordingly, the redemption price for the premature redemption due on August 05, 2023, shall be ₹5950/- (Rupees Five thousand nine hundred fifty only) per unit of SGB based on the simple average of closing gold price for the week of July 24-28, 2023," said RBI in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}