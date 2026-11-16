What to know before signing up for a bank’s premium banking programme

Ananya Grover
5 min read16 Nov 2026, 02:16 PM IST
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Banks are lowering entry barriers to attract emerging affluent customers, with some programmes starting at ₹10 lakh in relationship value or ₹2 lakh in average monthly savings.
Summary
Some banks also offer waived or reduced charges on cheque books, lockers and debit cards, waive processing fees on loans, and offer relationship-based pricing on loans, deposits and forex.

A dedicated relationship manager, tailored services and exclusive credit cards are offered by banks through priority or premium banking programmes, based on a customer's overall relationship with the bank or the minimum balance they maintain. In recent years, lenders have been restructuring these programmes to compete more aggressively for fee income from a broader base of affluent customers.

Banks are trying to capture customers earlier in their wealth-creation journey, said Vishal Dhawan, founder of Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors. With competition from digital banks and direct mutual fund platforms, they are looking beyond lending and deposits to earn fee income from mutual funds, insurance plans and other products, he said.

Premium, priority, or privilege banking programmes are services for customers based on a tiered total relationship value: the sum of savings balances, term deposits, mutual fund and demat holdings, and insurance with the bank.

Some banks also accept a specific amount of salary credit or a large loan. Raj Khosla, founder and MD of MyMoneyMantra, said tiers typically start at 1 lakh in savings or 5 lakh in term deposits and go up to 15-30 lakh.

What do banks offer?

In terms of services, customers get a named relationship manager (RM), dedicated branch counters and faster resolution of cheque disputes, KYC updates and loan processing, while regular customers are usually routed to a call centre. There can be lifestyle perks such as concierge help, airport lounge access, golf privileges, and premium credit cards with dining, movie, and shopping offers, depending on the bank and the eligibility tier their customers fall into.

Some banks also offer waived or reduced charges on cheque books, lockers and debit cards, waive processing fees on loans, and offer relationship-based pricing on loans, deposits and forex. In wealth services, premium customers get a dedicated expert who builds and rebalances a customized portfolio of bonds, mutual funds, and tax-saving assets, while regular customers research and purchase standard fixed deposits and basic mutual funds on their own.

Also Read | Why investing has become more confusing than ever

Who qualifies?

HDFC Bank's revamped "preferred" rules in October 2025 let customers link up to eight immediate family members to meet a cumulative 50 lakh relationship value across mutual funds, savings, fixed deposits and demat holdings.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's "privy league" (overhauled in May 2023) allows family-pooled accounts with a cumulative 10 lakh relationship value. Its entry-level "neon" tier requires an average monthly savings balance above 2 lakh or a 10 lakh relationship value, and offers 40% off annual locker rental, preferential brokerage rates and tailored portfolio creation.

DBS Bank India's "Aspire" proposition, announced 30 March for the emerging affluent, is open to customers with a total relationship value (TRV) of 10 lakh or a minimum monthly average savings balance of 2 lakh. Its Treasures starts at 30 lakh TRV, Treasures Gold at 2 crore and Treasures Private Client at 6 crore.

"We see Aspire and Treasures as part of a wealth continuum, supporting customers as their financial needs, aspirations and wealth grow. This gives customers access to sophisticated banking, wealth expertise and privileges as their needs evolve rather than a one-size-fits-all- proposition,” said Nitin Chengappa, managing director and head of Treasures Business and Wealth Management, DBS Bank India.

What are the risks?

RMs are likely to be driven by sales targets. Dhawan said with a few hundred clients an RM can understand each customer, but with thousands due to the lower entry barrier in recent years, the personal touch may disappear and compensation may not align with client needs.

The RBI's "Right to Suitability" under its Responsible Business Conduct Directions (issued June 15, 2026, effective January 1, 2027) bars cross-selling bundled offerings and digital dark patterns, and mandates full refunds and compensation for mis-sold products.

“We make an important distinction between a customer’s eligibility for a banking programme and the suitability of an investment or insurance product,” said Tarun Sharma, business head–liability products & payments, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Regular mutual fund plans and insurance carry distributor commissions. In regular plans, the commission sits inside the expense ratio, which Sebi caps at 2.1%, and is deducted from returns. Direct plans carry none.

Amol Joshi of PlanRupee said portfolio reviews offered for free with these plans should be limited to once a year; otherwise, an RM may push you to shift, for example, your debt investments into equities after short-term performance.

Also Read | When overseas investing goes wrong, who answers?

Costs you should watch

Santosh Agarwal, CEO of Paisabazaar, said customers should check the costs attached to each perk. On credit cards, look at annual fees, spend-based conditions, reward caps and exclusions. Standard Chartered's Beyond card carries a 15,000 annual fee.

Joshi said spending targets can push you to overspend. On demat accounts offered by banks, brokerage charges are lower but still tend to cost more than a discount broker, and the 300-800 annual maintenance charge can outweigh savings if you rarely trade. If a market dip pushes relationship value below the threshold, you may also face non-maintenance penalties of 500-1,000 every quarter.

Khosla said to be wary if the RM focuses on selling over servicing, makes vague claims about "special rates", presents insurance as an investment, recommends mutual funds without discussing alternatives, or pushes a pre-approved loan you don't need.

"Whatever is offered should be asked for in writing and signed," Dhawan said. Use the free-look period to cancel an insurance policy for a refund, and read documents carefully.

Premium banking can be a useful upgrade from a services point, but fees and cross-selling risks weigh the appeal. It only pays off if you use the perks and invest according to your needs.

Also Read | RBI said to allow banks to integrate e-rupee wallets into mobile apps

About the Author

Ananya Grover

Ananya is a journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in stock markets and personal finance. Currently working with the Mint Money team, she focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts to help readers make informed decisions about their money. Her work spans market trends, regulatory and policy developments, and in-depth analytical stories that decode shifts in India’s financial landscape. She has consistently covered key developments in the stock market, combining data-driven insights with on-ground reporting to provide clarity and context. <br><br>Before joining Mint, Ananya worked with Financial Express, NDTV Profit, and Informist, where she built a strong foundation in reporting, writing, and editing across fast-paced news environments. Her expertise lies in translating intricate financial and policy matters into accessible, reader-first narratives without compromising on depth or accuracy. Driven by a commitment to impactful and trustworthy journalism, Ananya believes credible financial information is essential for empowering individuals in an increasingly complex economic environment. A Delhiite now based in Mumbai, she brings a keen observational lens to both her reporting and everyday life. Outside of work, she enjoys reading, writing poetry, and people-watching.

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