What to know before signing up for a bank’s premium banking programme

A dedicated relationship manager, tailored services and exclusive credit cards are offered by banks through priority or premium banking programmes, based on a customer's overall relationship with the bank or the minimum balance they maintain. In recent years, lenders have been restructuring these programmes to compete more aggressively for fee income from a broader base of affluent customers.
Banks are trying to capture customers earlier in their wealth-creation journey, said Vishal Dhawan, founder of Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors. With competition from digital banks and direct mutual fund platforms, they are looking beyond lending and deposits to earn fee income from mutual funds, insurance plans and other products, he said.