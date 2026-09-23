Montessori, Waldorf, or Reggio Emilia? Why specialized preschools cost up to ₹4 lakh a year

Nursery rhymes and alphabet tracing are giving way to Montessori, Waldorf, and Reggio Emilia—and preschool fees of up to ₹4 lakh a year. The premium reflects investments in method-specific equipment, learning environments, teachers and other resources, schools say.
In India’s metros, annual fees for pedagogy-based preschools range from ₹2.5 lakh to ₹4 lakh, according to Sana Bhambhani, Centre Head at Safari Kid, Mumbai. By comparison, regular preschools charge ₹60,000 to ₹1.2 lakh a year, based on a Mint review of preschool fees in metros.