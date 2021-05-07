Prenuptial agreements are not valid in India

While prenuptial agreements are not legally tenable in India, some business families still draw one. It is to offer clarity to the wife on what she would get in case of a divorce. Business families want to retain control of the business, and hence they do it. A prenuptial agreement may have some persuasive value if the divorce turns into a court battle, and it can avoid couples taking advantage of each other.

