Prepaid credit card: Can it help build your credit score? Find out

Prepaid credit cards, commonly known as loadable credit cards or prepaid cards, have gained notoriety lately, as a viable alternative to banking. But do prepaid credit cards actually boost or lower your credit score? Let's look into this in-depth and how it affects your credit health.
To make purchases using a prepaid credit card, you will need to load your prepaid credit card with funds. You are spending your own money, similar to a digital wallet, so it is not credit. It is a prepaid option with some conveniences such as no requirements for a bank account or credit check with all the convenience of tap-to-pay, online shopping, and international acceptance.
Prepaid cards have their own cost structure, even if they are convenient:
When making your decision on a prepaid card, you should assess the cost structures, as these fees could compromise the convenience of the card.
Banks
Prepaid credit card variant
SBI Bank
State Bank Gift Card
State Bank EZ Pay Card
HDFC Bank
Millennia Prepaid Card
GiftPlus Card
Axis Bank
Meal Card
Gift Card
ICICI Bank
Expressions Gift Card
PayDirect Card
Yes Bank
Yes Bank Corporate Gift Card
Yes Bank Payroll Card
Bank of Baroda
Baroda Gift Card
Baroda TravelEasy Card
(Note: Please visit the bank's official website to learn more about the prepaid card of your choice. It is crucial to choose the one that best meets your needs.)
No, your spending habits are not reported to credit bureaus because you are not taking out a loan.
Pre-paid cards have therefore no impact in improving or degrading your credit history.
Deepak Kumar Jain, Founder and CEO of CredManager.in explained, “A prepaid card doesn't involve borrowing or credit; it is a card that is preloaded with a certain amount that you can use to pay for travel and other expenses. Once that balance is exhausted, you need to reload it for spending. It's like spending from your wallet or debit card; there is no credit or borrowing involved, so it does not impact the credit score. The uses of prepaid cards are not reported to credit bureaus like CIBIL or Experian, so they will neither help you build or improve your credit score nor impact it negatively.”
Prepaid cards have many benefits:
For their characteristics they are truly the best option for gifting, travel, and for budgeted purchases.
In conclusion, prepaid credit cards can be an excellent alternative for spending options for travel, gifts, and budgeting, but they have no impact on credit scores. Overall, unsecured credit cards with low limits, secured credit cards, and payments made on a regular loan are much better products for individuals who are serious about improving their creditworthiness.
