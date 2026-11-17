A 24-year-old professional earning a monthly salary of ₹1.27 lakh has sparked a classic personal finance debate on Reddit: Is it better to aggressively pay down a 7.9% vehicle loan or funnel the surplus cash into high-yielding equity mutual funds?

Posting on the subreddit r/personalfinanceindia, the Pune resident said he allocates nearly 40% of his take-home pay to investments. Despite his disciplined approach, he questioned his strategy, asking the community: “What am I doing wrong?”

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Financial Breakdown The user provided a transparent look into his current savings, investments, and liabilities. His total assets amount to ₹21.55 lakh, diversified across traditional and market-linked instruments:

Mutual Funds: ₹12,53,045

EPF (Employee Provident Fund): ₹4,57,606

Physical Gold (15g, 22K): ~ ₹1,95,225

Fixed Deposits: ₹2,50,000 (split across two FDs)

Against this, he holds a single liability: a car loan taken in January 2026. The original loan of ₹8.42 lakh at a 7.9% interest rate now has an outstanding balance of ₹5.79 lakh, with an EMI of approximately ₹17,100.

Asset Allocation vs Debt The 24-year-old asked the community a very specific question: the mathematical benefits of debt repayment relative to market returns.

“Should I aggressively prepay the 7.9% car loan or continue my current ₹50,000 monthly investment habit?” he asked.

He also questioned his asset allocation, asking if his 40:20:20:20 mutual fund split was optimal or if his “heavy exposure to equity warranted a shift toward debt funds or arbitrage funds.”

Community verdict: Clear the loan and cover the basics On paper, equity mutual funds historically offer long-term annualised returns of 12% to 15%. Mathematically, investing surplus cash in the market rather than prepaying a 7.9% loan generates a positive interest rate spread, allowing the borrower's wealth to grow faster than their debt compounds.

However, a car is a rapidly depreciating asset. Carrying debt on a depreciating liability while exposing surplus cash to market volatility carries inherent risks.

The Reddit community quickly weighed in, dividing their advice between pure numbers and psychological peace of mind.

While some users championed leveraging the cheap 7.9% debt to maximise market returns at a young age, the prevailing sentiment advised him to wipe the slate clean. Many pointed out the psychological relief of being debt-free, advising the 24-year-old to prepay the car loan first, thereby freeing up ₹17,100 in monthly cash flow that could then be redirected into aggressive equity investments.

Several users highlighted that while his asset-building was impressive, he had missed critical foundational steps. “Term insurance and health insurance are very important (despite having health insurance with employer),” one top commenter noted. “This is something you'll pay premium continuously. So start it asap.”

The community strongly advised pausing the optimisation debate to address these glaring blind spots, urging him to build a dedicated, highly liquid emergency corpus before tackling the car loan or expanding his mutual fund portfolio.