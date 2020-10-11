Prepay the home loan or invest the surplus?

The simple rule- If you think you will not be able to generate better post-tax returns than what you are presently paying for home loan, prepay the home loan immediately. Since the home loan is a product of long tenure extending up to 20-30 years, one has to evaluate returns of other alternatives for equally long period. The comparison should not be made with returns offered by products like fixed deposits etc. If one goes by the historical returns of equity for past 40 years, the Sensex has generated returns of around 15% on annualised basis. So those of you who have risk appetite and also the ability to take risk-in case you are below 40-you can start investing in reputed equity mutual funds schemes for the balance tenure of your home loan. In all probability, you will be able to earn more money on your investment in mutual funds than the interest which you will be paying on home loan. This makes sense even if the balance home loan tenure is more than seven to 10 years. You need to compare post tax rates/returns of both to arrive at comparable numbers.