Presidential Gifts: 10K note gets highest bid for ₹18.50 lakh; auction on till 15 Oct. See details

Presidential Gifts Auction: 10K specimen note has received 73 bids. While the base price is 5,000, it has received the highest quoted price of 18.50 lakh.

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published6 Oct 2025, 01:55 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu launched E-Upahaar's season 2 to auction over 250 items on 25 July.
President Droupadi Murmu launched E-Upahaar's season 2 to auction over 250 items on 25 July.(President of India-X)

President Droupadi Murmu, on 25 July, launched E-Upahaar's season 2 to auction over 250 items when she completed three years of her term. The auction kicked off on 1 August and will continue till 15 October 2025. The proceeds from the auction will be donated to initiatives supporting the welfare of children.

That time, President Murmu had also started initiatives to make Rashtrapati Bhavan Net Zero by March 2027.

These are some of the eye-catching items on display at the e-auction, which has received a lukewarm response from prospective buyers.

Also Read | Mint Explainer: Spectrum without takers? Why India’s auctions are falling flat

Most popular items under the hammer

I. 10K specimen note: This has received 73 bids. While the base price is 5,000, it has received the highest quoted price of 18.50 lakh.

II. 10 bank note with King George VI photo: The note was gifted to Pranab Mukherjee in 2015. The base price was 15,000, and after 57 bids, the highest quoted price so far is 10.50 lakh.

III. Silver Shivling: It was gifted by Brahamkumari. Its base price was 87,500, and after 7 bids, the highest quoted price is 1 lakh.

IV. Majestic Elephant Memento: It was gifted by Telangana's governor to the President of India. Its base price was 52,500, but the highest bid stands at 53,500 after four bids.

This vintage clock was gifted in 2015 to the then President Pranab Mukherjee

V. Vintage clock: This clock (see pic above) was gifted to President Pranab Mukherjee in 2015. The base price was 17,500, but after 23 bids, the highest quoted price is now 43,000.

VI. Buddha depicted on leaf: This has immaculate craftsmanship done in silver. The base price is 17,500, and after 21 bids, the highest quoted price is 31,000.

Also Read | Popularity may be a good thing, but being in the public interest is even better: President Droupadi Murmu at 71st National Awards

VII. Memento of Goddess Saraswati: This wooden temple was gifted in 2015 to President Pranab Mukherjee. Its base price was 17,500, and after four bids, the highest quoted price so far is 18,300.

VIII. Statue of Rani Chennamma: It has a base price of 4,02,00 but has received 0 bids so far.

For all personal finance updates, visit here

 

 

MintgenieMoney
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinancePresidential Gifts: 10K note gets highest bid for ₹18.50 lakh; auction on till 15 Oct. See details
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.