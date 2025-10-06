Presidential Gifts: 10K note gets highest bid for ₹18.50 lakh; auction on till 15 Oct. See details

President Droupadi Murmu, on 25 July, launched E-Upahaar's season 2 to auction over 250 items when she completed three years of her term. The auction kicked off on 1 August and will continue till 15 October 2025. The proceeds from the auction will be donated to initiatives supporting the welfare of children.

That time, President Murmu had also started initiatives to make Rashtrapati Bhavan Net Zero by March 2027.

These are some of the eye-catching items on display at the e-auction, which has received a lukewarm response from prospective buyers.

Most popular items under the hammer I. 10K specimen note: This has received 73 bids. While the base price is ₹5,000, it has received the highest quoted price of ₹18.50 lakh.

II. 10 bank note with King George VI photo: The note was gifted to Pranab Mukherjee in 2015. The base price was ₹15,000, and after 57 bids, the highest quoted price so far is ₹10.50 lakh.

III. Silver Shivling: It was gifted by Brahamkumari. Its base price was ₹87,500, and after 7 bids, the highest quoted price is ₹1 lakh.

IV. Majestic Elephant Memento: It was gifted by Telangana's governor to the President of India. Its base price was ₹52,500, but the highest bid stands at ₹53,500 after four bids.

This vintage clock was gifted in 2015 to the then President Pranab Mukherjee

V. Vintage clock: This clock (see pic above) was gifted to President Pranab Mukherjee in 2015. The base price was ₹17,500, but after 23 bids, the highest quoted price is now ₹43,000.

VI. Buddha depicted on leaf: This has immaculate craftsmanship done in silver. The base price is ₹17,500, and after 21 bids, the highest quoted price is ₹31,000.

VII. Memento of Goddess Saraswati: This wooden temple was gifted in 2015 to President Pranab Mukherjee. Its base price was ₹17,500, and after four bids, the highest quoted price so far is ₹18,300.

VIII. Statue of Rani Chennamma: It has a base price of ₹4,02,00 but has received 0 bids so far.