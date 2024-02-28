Money
Prices cut, but are EVs more economical than petrol cars?
Anil Poste , Shipra Singh 4 min read 28 Feb 2024, 01:41 PM IST
Summary
- With the price cuts, the time taken to recover the extra upfront cost of an EV has reduced.
Tata Motors recently slashed the price of its electric cars Tiago and Nexon by ₹70,000 and ₹1.2 lakh, respectively. Tiago EV now starts at ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the starting price of Nexon is ₹14.49 lakh.
