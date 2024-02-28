Prices cut, but are EVs more economical than petrol cars?

For the Nexon EV, it took 4.2 years to break even with a daily commute of 40km, while for the Tiago EV, it takes only 3.42 years for the same distance. Similarly, for a daily commute of 30km, the breakeven time decreased from 6.5 years for the Nexon EV to 4.57 years for the Tiago EV, and for 15km daily, it decreased from 13 years to 6.85 years.