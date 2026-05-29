Price-to-Earnings (P/E) Ratio Explained: FAQs answered — a simple guide to understanding stock valuation

The Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio is one of the most well-known metrics that investors use to evaluate whether a stock is overvalued or undervalued. It basically compares a company’s current stock price to its earnings per share (EPS), thus facilitating investors with a fair idea of how much they are paying for every ₹1 of profit.

It is also important to note that this is just one metric; stock and company analysis and investment planning entail a host of other extremely important factors, such as management reputation, P/B ratio, past earnings, future growth projections, restructuring, stability, employee retention, etc.

Therefore, just looking at this metric is not enough to make investment decisions. As an investor, you should seek professional advice before investing, as investments are subject to market risks.

Let us discuss the concept of the P/E ratio in detail and how it can be of help in long-term wealth creation.

The basic formula is: P/E = Share price/ EPS A high P/E ratio is generally indicative of an investor's expectation of strong future growth. Whereas a low P/E ratio may suggest the stock is undervalued or facing business-related challenges.

Understanding the Formula: P/E × EPS = Share Price Investors can also realign the formula to estimate a company’s fair share price:

Share price = PE Ratio x EPS For example, if a company has an EPS of ₹25 and a P/E ratio of 15, the share price = 15 x 25, meaning the stock's estimated fair value could be ₹375 per share, if the industry PE ratio is also around this figure.

Metric Value Earnings Per Share (EPS) ₹ 25 P/E Ratio 15 Estimated Share Price ₹ 375

Why does the P/E ratio matter? This ratio helps investors compare companies within the same industry and sector. Furthermore, growth companies, small-cap stocks generally trade at higher valuation multiples, i.e., PE ratios, because investors expect future earnings to increase. Mature companies and large-cap stocks, on the other hand, may have lower P/E ratios due to lower growth-rate projections.

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Still, the P/E ratio should not be utilised alone, as investment in companies is a much more complex process. Aspiring investors must analyse factors such as revenue growth, debt levels, market trends and competitive positioning before making investment decisions.

In conclusion, the P/E ratio is a powerful tool that can help investors make more informed stock valuation decisions. Still, before investing in any particular stock, mutual fund or equity-related company, you should consult a certified financial advisor and discuss the risks, pros and cons of such an investment. This way, your investment decisions will always be professionally driven.

FAQs on Price-to-Earnings (P/E) Ratio concept 1. How does the P/E ratio help compare stocks across companies? It helps investors analyse and compare valuations across companies in the same sector, such as IT, banks and cement.

2. What is a good P/E ratio for investing in stocks? A good P/E ratio depends on growth outlook and industry. It is not a fixed number.

3. Why do growth stocks usually have higher P/E ratios? Growth stocks usually have higher P/E ratios because of the expectation of higher future earnings.

4. Can a stock with a low P/E ratio still be risky? Yes, a low P/E ratio can still be risky. It can reflect declining profits and poor balance sheets.