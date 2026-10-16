PRIM mutual fund route explained: How the new PMS option works, ₹25 lakh minimum investment and contract renewal rules

SEBI’s PRIM route lowers the minimum investment for portfolio management services to 25 lakh from 50 lakh under the conventional PMS route. But renewals are treated as fresh investments, raising questions about investors whose portfolios fall below the threshold. 

Sheetal Goel
Published16 Oct 2026, 09:42 AM IST
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PRIM mutual fund route explained: How the new PMS option works, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25 lakh minimum investment and contract renewal rules. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
PRIM mutual fund route explained: How the new PMS option works, ₹25 lakh minimum investment and contract renewal rules. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

If you invest in mutual funds and ETFs, there is a new route to access portfolio management services similar to those offered by Portfolio Management Services (PMS), but with a lower entry threshold. It is called the Portfolio Managers Route for Investing in Mutual Fund Units (PRIM).

Announced at SEBI’s board meeting on 24 September 2026, PRIM will allow investors to access portfolio management services with a minimum investment of 25 lakh, compared with the 50 lakh minimum for conventional PMS.

Under PRIM, portfolio managers can invest your money only in direct plans of mutual funds, including ETFs, index funds and Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs) offered by Indian asset management companies (AMCs). Direct equity investments in individual stocks are not included under this route.

At its board meeting, SEBI approved the introduction of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Portfolio Managers) Regulations, 2026, replacing the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Portfolio Managers) Regulations, 2020.

After this, SEBI notified the new Portfolio Managers Regulations on 12 October 2026, through a Gazette notification dated 7 October 2026. One provision that PRIM investors should pay attention to is the treatment of renewals.

The regulations mention, “Any renewal of portfolio on maturity of the initial period of agreement shall be deemed as a fresh investment.”

Does this mean investors need to invest another 25 lakh to continue? Here’s what the rule means for investors.

What does this renewal rule mean for PRIM investors?

Niharika Tripathi, Head of Products & Research, Wealthy.in said, “In simple terms, renewing a PRIM agreement is treated as starting a new one, so the 25 lakh minimum applies again at that point. The portfolio has to meet the entry rules afresh, just as it did on day one.”

That does not mean investors have to bring in a fresh 25 lakh on top of what they already hold. An investor whose PRIM portfolio is worth, say, 28 lakh when the agreement matures should be able to renew without adding money. This isn't a new idea. The earlier PMS rules carried the same provision for the 50 lakh PMS minimum, she added.

If an investor initially invests 25 lakh under a PRIM-PMS agreement that expires in April 2028, the investment at renewal must meet the 25 lakh minimum requirement. This does not necessarily mean that the investor must bring in an additional 25 lakh. Rather, the capital contribution at the time of renewal must satisfy the prescribed minimum investment threshold, Sandeep Jethwani, Co-founder, Dezerv, added.

Also Read | Mutual funds' portfolio changes in September: Top stocks bought and sold

What happens if the portfolio falls below 25 lakh?

Jethwani said that if an investor’s portfolio value falls below 25 lakh due to market losses or a partial withdrawal, the renewal provision could create a challenge. Since renewal is treated as a fresh investment, the investor would need to meet the prescribed minimum investment requirement of 25 lakh at that time.

“We also expect that SEBI would issue further operational details on PRIM ahead of the 1 April 2027 implementation date,” he added.

Tripathi said the regulations don't spell out exactly how the portfolio is to be valued at renewal. That was also left open under the earlier PMS rules. So, the agreement and the portfolio manager's process will matter a great deal in practice.

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Before signing or renewing the agreement, Tripathi advised investors to check four key clauses:

  • Term and renewal: How long the agreement runs, and whether renewal is automatic or needs fresh consent.
  • Valuation at renewal: How and on which date the portfolio will be valued against the 25 lakh minimum.
  • Withdrawals: Whether partial withdrawals are allowed and what happens if they take the portfolio below the minimum.
  • Exit terms: What happens if they choose not to renew, including exit charges and whether the mutual fund units can be transferred to them as they are, which can avoid having to redeem and pay capital gains tax.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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