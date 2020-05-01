Home > Money > Personal Finance > Principal Mutual Fund registers 4-6% drop in NAV of three debt schemes overnight

Three schemes of Principal Mutual Fund recorded sharp falls of 5-6% overnight on 30 April. The net asset values of Principal Credit Risk Fund, Principal Low Duration Fund and Principal Dynamic Bond Fund fell 6.29%, 5.72% and 4.22%, respectively.

Principal MF is a relatively small fund house. The schemes had assets under management of 32 crore, 117 crore and 29 crore, respectively. However, the asset management company may have been a victim of overall redemption pressure that is affecting debt mutual funds across the industry.

Investors redeemed around 25,000 crore from debt funds (excluding liquid and overnight schemes) in the three working days following the surprise winding up of six debt schemes of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund. Selling was more concentrated in the credit risk space, which saw redemptions of around 9,000 crore in the three days—roughly 20% of the total assets held in the category.

Calls and messages to Principal Mutual Fund went unanswered till the publishing of this report. This article will be updated once we receive a response.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Photo: iStock

Opinion | Bond market woes and RBI’s debt mutual fund rescue

3 min read . 27 Apr 2020
Photo: iStock

File taxes for FY of bond redemption on or before due date to carry forward LTCL

2 min read . 13 Apr 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout