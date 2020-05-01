Three schemes of Principal Mutual Fund recorded sharp falls of 5-6% overnight on 30 April. The net asset values of Principal Credit Risk Fund, Principal Low Duration Fund and Principal Dynamic Bond Fund fell 6.29%, 5.72% and 4.22%, respectively.

Principal MF is a relatively small fund house. The schemes had assets under management of ₹32 crore, ₹117 crore and ₹29 crore, respectively. However, the asset management company may have been a victim of overall redemption pressure that is affecting debt mutual funds across the industry.

Investors redeemed around ₹25,000 crore from debt funds (excluding liquid and overnight schemes) in the three working days following the surprise winding up of six debt schemes of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund. Selling was more concentrated in the credit risk space, which saw redemptions of around ₹9,000 crore in the three days—roughly 20% of the total assets held in the category.

Calls and messages to Principal Mutual Fund went unanswered till the publishing of this report. This article will be updated once we receive a response.

