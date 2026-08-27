Private credit is booming. But is the return worth the risk?

Private credit refers to loans given by non-bank lenders. This investment class has seen double-digit growth over the last five years, with industry estimates placing assets under management at $25-30 billion, and most wealth managers now offer it in some form.
According to EY India, calendar 2025 saw 166 private credit transactions worth $12.4 billion, up 35% over 2024. Real estate funding accounts for about 42% of India's private credit deals, while healthcare and industrial each account for 15%.