Private credit is booming. But is the return worth the risk?

Questions to ask

Before investing, it is worth asking who the borrowers are and why they did not simply approach a bank or NBFC; what the fund manager's pedigree and track record are, and whether they have skin in the game; how many loans sit in the portfolio and of what kind; how strong the underwriting is; what buffer exists for defaults, and how past funds have fared; what the fees are, direct and hidden; and whether there is any conflict of interest, since many advisors recommend funds run by affiliate companies.