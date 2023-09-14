What high net worth investors can expect from private credit funds3 min read 14 Sep 2023, 10:36 PM IST
Private credit has emerged as a new investment category offering investors access to well-diversified fixed income portfolios managed by investment professionals.
Traditionally, Indian investors had all their fixed income investments in the open-ended format, with a large portion of Indian savings being invested in bank fixed deposits or government sponsored savings schemes. However, as time progressed, the options widened and now we have wide range of fixed income products available through mutual funds, listed corporate bonds and corporate fixed deposits.