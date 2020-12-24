Private-Debt Funds Withstand Covid-19, but Bigger Test Comes Next Year

Private-Debt Funds Withstand Covid-19, but Bigger Test Comes Next Year4 min read . 11:46 AM IST
- Funds that lend to smaller companies such as dentist offices and software makers have grown into a major part of the financial infrastructure
The riskiest corners of corporate-debt markets have escaped widespread damage from the Covid-19 economic crunch. Some fund managers think a reckoning may still be in store in the rapidly growing universe of private lending to smaller companies.
Private debt has grown to become a major part of the financial infrastructure in the U.S. and Europe since the 2008 financial crisis, as banks reduced lending to smaller companies. It is different from other forms of lending because it is done directly from a specialist fund manager to all sorts of companies—dentists, restaurants, insurance brokers and software makers, among others—without going through either a bank or bond markets.
